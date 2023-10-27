At 12.2 degrees Celsius, Pashan logs lowest nighttime temperature in city

PUNE Due to the cool northern winds blowing over the city, there has been a significant reduction in both minimum and maximum temperatures in the city over the last three to four days. On Friday, Shivajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season while Pashan logged the lowest nighttime temperature in the city. An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that winter has not yet started in Maharashtra although temperatures have started dropping.

The temperature dropped from 15.7 degrees Celsius on October 26 to 12.2 degrees Celsius on October 27. (HT PHOTO)

As per IMD data, Pashan recorded a 3 degrees Celsius drop in minimum temperature in the last 24 hours. The temperature dropped from 15.7 degrees Celsius on October 26 to 12.2 degrees Celsius on October 27. Similarly, areas like Lohegaon, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar and Magarpatta also recorded a decrease in nighttime temperatures. At the same time, Shivajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this season. As per data, the nighttime temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 14.4 degrees Celsius; two degrees below the normal temperature. Whereas the maximum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 32.1 degrees Celsius.

For the first time this season, Shivajinagar recorded a temperature below 15 degrees Celsius. However, compared to the temperature of the corresponding period over the last two years, the temperature was higher this year. As per the latest IMD-GFS, the minimum temperature will remain in the range of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius over the next five days in Pune city, said Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from the Indian Institute Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in his tweet on X formerly known as Twitter.

Along with temperatures, humidity levels also decreased in Pune city both during the day and night. As per IMD data, the humidity level which was recorded between 70 and 90% from October 1 to October 24 fell to as low as 28% on October 27. There has been a consistent drop in humidity in the last three to four days, as highlighted by IMD data.

Pune colder than Mahabaleshwar

Although the winter season is yet to start in the state, significant changes have been seen in temperatures at various places in the state. While Jalgaon recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 10.9 degrees Celsius, Pune recorded a temperature lower than Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Maharashtra known for its cool weather. Generally, Mahabaleshwar records the lowest temperature at least in the central Maharashtra region. On Friday however, Pune city recorded lower minimum temperature than Mahabaleshwar. As per IMD data, the minimum temperature recorded in Mahabaleshwar was 15.6 degrees Celsius whereas that recorded in Pune was 14.4 degrees Celsius.

