At 35,687, Pune dist administered highest number of vaccine doses in state on Saturday

At least 35,687 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the Pune district on Saturday which was the highest in the state followed by Mumbai suburban district which saw 33,017 vaccinations.

As of Saturday, the district saw cumulative 90,774 health care workers who have got their first dose of the vaccine and 29,614 have got their second dose. Also, 55,656 frontline workers have got their first dose and 2,657 have got their second dose.

At least 15,752 people aged between 45-59 with comorbidities have got the vaccine and 114,107 senior citizens. Totally over 3.08 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the district to date.

District, meanwhile, reported 3,066 new Covid cases and 12 more deaths in 24 hours, according to the state health department. This took the progressive count of the district to over 4.36 lakh out of which 4.04 lakh have recovered and 8,182 have been declared as dead.

Currently, 24,025 are active cases that are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation. Pune continues to report the highest active cases in the state and double that of Mumbai which has 11,747 active cases.

Pune city has reported 1,667 new cases which took the progressive count to 2.23 lakh and ten more deaths which took the death toll to 4,622.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 773 new cases which took the progressive count to 1.09 lakh and zero deaths were reported on Saturday which took the death toll to 1,343.

Pune rural, meanwhile, reported 626 new cases which took the progressive count to 1.03 lakh and two more deaths which took the count to 2,168.