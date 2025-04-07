At 41.4°C, Pashan records season’s highest temperature 

After a brief relief from the scorching heat due to cloudy weather, Pune witnessed a significant rise in temperature on Sunday as Pashan logged the season’s highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius. As per the official data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, this was the highest temperature in the entire district. The temperature at Koregaon Park on Sunday was recorded as 40.2 degrees Celsius. (HT)

For the past two days, the city has experienced a slight drop in both day and nighttime temperatures due to a cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall incidents.

The temperature at Koregaon Park on Sunday was recorded as 40.2 degrees Celsius. Elsewhere in the city, Lohegaon reported a 41 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday, which was above normal by 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Shivajinagar has experienced a 3-degree Celsius rise in temperature in the last 48 hours. On April 4, the maximum temperature in the area was 36.2 degrees Celsius, which rose to 39.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was above the normal level by 1.8 degrees Celsius.

On the contrary to the daytime weather, the city has seen a dip in nighttime temperatures in the last 48 hours. In Shivajinagar, the nighttime temperature on April 4 was 18.4 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday, it was 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was below the normal level by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the forecast ahead, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD said, “The system active over Maharashtra, especially in the southern part, has weakened gradually. Due to the absence of a strong system, the maximum area of the state has been experiencing dry and hot weather conditions, and the temperature has increased significantly in some areas. For the next two to three days, the temperature is likely to remain above normal in most of the state, including the Pune district.”

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall in the Konkan region. Currently, an upper air Cyclonic Circulation is laying over east Bihar and the trough running between east Bihar to east Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. The north-south trough runs from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at a lower tropospheric level.

Also, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka at a lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of these systems and the confluence of moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) likely to occur in coastal areas of Maharashtra and a yellow alert for the same has been issued to Konkan region till April 10, said a senior official from IMD.