At 9.3 degrees C, parts of Pune records lowest temperature of the season

With minimum temperatures falling across the district, at least four areas in and around the city have recorded single-digit temperatures close to 9 degrees Celsius on January 16. Pashan recorded a temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius; NDA 9.3 degrees Celsius; Shirur 9.2 degrees Celsius; and Malin 9 degrees Celsius. On December 24 last year, Pashan had recorded a temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius, which means that the latest dip in mercury levels is the lowest so far with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further drop in temperature in the coming days. As Pune district continues to experience clear skies this week, minimum temperatures will continue to remain at below-normal levels during this period. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, its lowest temperature this winter season. As Pune district continues to experience clear skies this week, minimum temperatures will continue to remain at below-normal levels during this period, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

From the beginning of January, the city had experienced a significant rise in minimum temperature and recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius on January 6. This was the highest minimum temperature (above normal by 7.2 degrees Celsius) this winter season. According to IMD officials, the increase in temperature was due to various weather systems active over central India, including an interaction between northern cool winds and southern relatively warm winds. At the same time, a western disturbance had also formed in the northern part of the country.

However, over the past one week, these systems gradually weakened and the state started experiencing clear skies apart from receiving northern cool winds, resulting in a gradual drop in temperature in the last week. In Pune, the temperature reduced to 15 degrees Celsius till January 13 and thereafter, a constant fall in minimum temperature was recorded, said Shillpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

On Tuesday, IMD recorded a reduction in minimum temperature across Pune district. While four stations recorded single-digit temperatures between 9 and 9.3 degrees Celsius, areas such as Haveli, Talegaon, and Shivajinagar recorded minimum temperatures of 10.1, 10.7, and 10.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The other areas in the city recorded minimum temperatures between 11.1 and 18 degrees Celsius. In Shivajinagar, the temperature dropped to below-normal levels for the first time this month. As the city continues to experience clear skies and northern winds are likely to have an impact on the state and city, citizens will continue to experience a drop in temperature (below normal levels) for the next two to three days, Kashyapi said.

Meanwhile, the cold wave conditions prevailing in the northern part of the country have started to make an impact on the state, especially the northern part and temperature has dropped significantly in many districts. The northern part of the state will continue to experience a temperature drop of one to two degrees Celsius in the coming days, and the temperature will remain at 7 to 8 degrees Celsius, said an IMD official.