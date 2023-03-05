Athletes set to train at renovated Sanas ground soon

Pune: Budding athletes from the city will finally be able to train on the high-quality newly laid athletics track when the Baburao Sanas Ground reopens within the next fortnight.

The track’s finishing work is currently underway. Junior athletes, who were unable to train regularly at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi due to travel constraints. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The track’s finishing work is currently underway. Junior athletes, who were unable to train regularly at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi due to travel constraints will now be able to do so at the Sanas ground, which is located right in the heart of the city.

Santosh Varule, the deputy commissioner of the sports department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “95 per cent of work of the ground and track is completed, only the final finishing touch is remaining, which will be done within 10-15 days. The athletes will then have access to the field.”

“The ground is now much better than it was before the renovation. I hope athletes no longer have any difficulties training on a daily basis,” added Varule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanas ground has been the hub of athletics training in Pune, with approximately 500 athletes from the city training daily before the ground was closed for renovations in October 2022.

On February 4, 2019, the PMC issued a ₹3.71 crore tender for the refurbishment of the existing track.

Since the venue has been shut for renovation, athletes were managing their training sessions at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Taljai Hills and Katraj High School Ground.

“The track’s quality will improve the athletes’ training performance. Athletes struggled for many years to get a world-class facility at the Sanas ground. Having a good training ground in the middle of the city helps the athlete avoid unnecessary travel,” said coach Sanjay Patankar on Saturday at Sanas ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhar Datta, a city high jumper, said, “I saw the track from the outside, and it’s been re-laid nicely. I hope local athletes can benefit from it.”

“Finally, we parents will not have to travel long distances till Balewadi for the training of my son who is a 100m sprinter. Many parents were experiencing difficulties as a result of their travel. Athletes will now be able to train twice a day,” according to parent Atul Sharma.