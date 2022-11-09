Atrocity charges against Pune builder over casteist remarks

The Swargate police have lodged a case under the atrocity act against real estate developer Malojirao Rangrao Kakade and two of his associates over casteist remarks.

According to the FIR, Kakade threatened the complainant Vijay Gaikwad with dire consequences including issuing life threat and resorted to casteist slur after he asked him about signing a rent agreement with another tenant for a higher rent.

The incident took place at Sumit Plaza in Gultekdi at his office between October 29 and 30.

The complainant had taken a property on rent and the tenancy agreement ended on October 30. The victim had given ₹1.15 lakh as deposit to the accused for renewal of the agreement and was promised that it would be executed within two days. When questioned, the accused abused him after which the FIR was lodged.

Earlier, the accused had lodged a complaint against the complainant for attempting to extort ₹2 lakh from him, said police officials.