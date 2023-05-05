ATS to probe DRDO scientist’s foreign visits in espionage case

Pune: The Maharashtra state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in its remand application before the Pune District and Sessions Court states that it wants to check the foreign visits of arrested Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) director Pradeep Kurulkar to probe alleged links with a Pakistani agent.

The investigating agency would also probe if Kurulkar contacted persons in other states. The ATS remand application stated, “The accused served as scientist ‘H’ between December 13, 2022, till February 24, 2023, and misused his official position and whether he gave sensitive information to other persons needs to be probed.”

Kurulkar was arrested by the ATS on Thursday for allegedly sharing sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence operative in a suspected case of honey trap based on complaint filed by DRDO. The defence organisation seized his two mobile phones and a personal laptop to establish his alleged link with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) through social media, WhatsApp, voice messages and video calls.

According to the DRDO website, Kurulkar was a key member of Akash team and Agni project. He was recipient of the Science Day Award for best publication in 2000, DRDO Agni Award for Excellence in Self-Reliance in 2002, the DRDO Award for path-breaking research/outstanding technology development in 2008 for Akash and the DRDO Award for performance excellence for medium range surface to air missiles (MRSAM) in 2016.

