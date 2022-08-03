Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups.
The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody. The judge remanded the six Sena members to police custody till Saturday (August 6).
Police Inspector Sangeeta Yadav, an investigating officer, while seeking the custodial remand of suspect listed out six reasons including possible involvement of more people in the attack and the use hockey sticks and stones by attackers.
“The crime was committed out of political enmity and differences. There is a possibility of involvement of more persons. For this prosecution needs custody of suspects,” said the investigating officer in the court.
Defense lawyer Vijaysingh Thombre claimed that, accused were arrested under false charges. “Video of attack on vehicle of MLA Uday Samant is circulated on social media, and none of the accused were seen in that video. Only because the accused are Shiv Sena workers and office bearers, false cases have been registered against them under political pressure,” he said.
In a video surfaced on social media, Shiv Sena leader from Hingoli Baban Thorat is seen inciting the party workers to vandalise vehicles of leaders from rival Eknath Shinde camp. Thorat along with other members arrested by police are loyal to Uddhav Thackeray camp which is locked in bitter fight with Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.
Six arrested
Rajesh Balasaheb Palaskar (38) resident of Erandawane
Sambhaji Hanumant Thorve (55) resident of Katraj
Sanjay Harishchandra More (43) resident of Nana peth
Suraj Nathuram Lokhande (34) resident of Parvati paytha
Chandan Gajabhau Salunkhe (49) resident of Khadakmal
Babanrao Narayan Thorat (50) resident of Dadar (Mumbai)
They were arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Fight now reaches on social media
Yuva Sena leader Kiran Sali, who joined Eknath Shinde camp, removed deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe from Whatsapp group.
-
GST Council categorises all paid ‘sarais’ as hotels, guest houses
The Goods and Services Tax Council has recently categorised all 'sarais' (inns), which charge a tariff from the devotees for accommodation, same as hotels or guest houses or in other words commercial establishments. The hotels, guest houses and 'sarais' which charged up to ₹1,000 per day were exempted from paying the GST. The ambiguity around levy of GST on 'sarais' continues among sections of people.
-
Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab's Police Officers' Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn't talk to media as he came out of the building.
-
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
-
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched 'Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas' programme at the Residency on Wednesday. The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda. Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
-
Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme. Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days.
