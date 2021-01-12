Attempted murder by drunk man in Lohegaon
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for attempted murder of another man who worked in a cardboard company in Lohegaon area.
The arrested man has been identified as Ashok Kaluram Pathe (50) while the injured man has been identified as Ganesh Chaudhury (32), both residents of Khandvenagar in Lohegaon.
Pathe was inebriated when he attacked Chaudhury - first with fists and kicks and then with a sharp knife.
The man allegedly stabbed and slashed him on the neck, multiple times on the stomach, and on his right palm, according to his complaint.
A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vimantal police station. Assistant police inspector Shivpal Lahane of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.
