Aundh District Hospital operating sans MRI machine for a year, adding to patients’ woes

PUNE: Aundh District Hospital (ADH), a major government hospital in Pune district, has been operating without an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine for almost a year now, forcing hundreds of patients—many of whom are from low-income backgrounds—to turn to expensive private hospitals. Pune, India - Aug. 5, 2023: District Hospital in Aundh in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

According to officials, MRI scans are crucial for diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions, including brain injuries, tumours, spine problems, and joint disorders. However, patients at ADH must now wait for weeks or travel long distances to other government hospitals that are already overloaded to avail this facility. Besides, many patients cannot afford the cost of private scans, which range from ₹4,000 to ₹12,000 depending on the body part which is to be scanned.

The government of Maharashtra in November 2023 appointed ‘Unique Wellness’, a private agency, to provide CT scan and MRI services at ADH. As per the agreement, the private agency was handed over possession of a designated space at ADH to set up CT scan and MRI services. As per the agreement, the CT scan and MRI services were supposed to be started within six months from the date of the private agency taking possession of the space. However, only CT scan services have been initiated at the hospital in August 2024 while MRI services are yet to be started, officials said.

Pune district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, has written to the private agency on July 17, 2025 calling for an explanation for its failure to start MRI services at ADH since February 2025. “The stipulated six-month period to start the MRI service has lapsed in February 2025. This has resulted in inconvenience to the patients at the hospital. We have asked the private agency to submit an explanation regarding the non-initiation of the MRI service immediately. Also, in case of failure to respond, the issue will be reported to the higher authorities for further action,” said the civil surgeon.

Dr Yempalle further informed that when patients bring up the issue of the absence of an MRI facility, the hospital authorities ask the private agency to get the MRI done at the latter’s private facility in Aundh. Whereas the transport and manpower for the same is arranged by ADH. But it is still an inconvenience to patients, not to mention a waste of resources and time; Dr Yempalle said.

Health experts say that the lack of timely MRI services can delay diagnosis and treatment, especially in cases of stroke, tumours, and internal injuries. The situation is challenging in severe cases.

Sunanda Jadhav (name changed), a housemaid who had travelled from Talegaon, said, “The doctor advised me to get an MRI of the spine. But I was told the machine is not available at ADH. I don’t have the money to go to a private lab…”

The ADH, on an average, has over 1k patients seeking treatment at the outpatient department (OPD) daily and has a capacity of 300 beds. While more than 100 patients are admitted to different wards of the hospital. On an average, around five to six patients require MRI services daily, and the number is high during the dedicated ‘Ortho OPD’ days. Besides, patients with severe/critical illnesses are referred from sub-district hospitals and rural hospitals of the district to ADH.

Health activists have also raised concerns over the state’s slow response, and have demanded urgent action. “The absence of such key diagnostic services defeats the purpose of a district hospital meant to serve poor and middle-class citizens. Not every patient goes and meets the civil surgeon, asking for help to get the MRI done. The staff at the hospital only say that an MRI is not available at the hospital, and no transport is provided to take the patients to another MRI facility at Aundh. Even the civil surgeon is not always available at the hospital,” claimed health activist, Sharad Shetty.

On his part, Jaipal Ravat, who manages the unit at ADH, said, “The process to install a new MRI machine at ADH is underway and the issue will be resolved in a month. There was no stipulated time period given by the government in writing to us. Some costing issues related to MRI services are pending with the government, and the decision is yet to be taken.”