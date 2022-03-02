Aundh-Baner ward has most suspected dengue cases in Pune

PUNE Out of 272 suspected cases of dengue in the city between Jan 1 and Feb 25, Aundh-Baner ward has reported 28 cases, the highest, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

The most number of confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Nagar road-Wadgaonsheri, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward and Hadapsar-Mundhwa wards which all reported six confirmed cases out of the 44 reported in the city for the same period.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer said, “Although there may be a huge number of suspected cases of dengue, despite the summer season which is not an idle time for mosquitoes to breed,only ELISA test are considered as confirmed dengue cases. People living near water bodies are also more susceptible to dengue as exponential growth of water hyacinths also leads to mosquito breeding in the neighbouring areas like Aundh-Baner which is near Pashan lake.”

The report says that out of the 272 suspected cases, lowest were from Keshavnagar with three cases, followed by Bibwewadi with eight cases only. No cases were reported from Warje-Karvenagar and Kondhwa-Yewalewadi.

