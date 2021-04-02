Aundh-Baner ward sees rise in Covid cases

PUNE Aundh-Baner ward, which was in the green zone last year is now reporting a maximum number of Covid cases. On April 1, the ward reported 299 cases out of the 4,103 total cases that the city reported. Experts believe that the surge is among those who remained unexposed in the first wave.

The wards with no Covid positive cases fall under the green zone.

The ward also has maximum micro-containment zones of all the wards in the city. Currently, there are 57 micro-containment zones, including 15 buildings and 42 societies.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19, said, “The herd immunity factor plays an important role in such cases. The population which remained unexposed during the first wave because they followed the protocol is now being exposed faster. People have let off their guard this time.”