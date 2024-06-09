Authorities encourage students to utilise mental health helpline

With the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results declared in Maharashtra recently, the public health department has urged students to connect on toll-free mental health helpline Tele-MANAS if they are feeling isolated and depressed. Mental health experts have raised concerns over the possibility of a surge in mental health issues amongst students post academic results, they said. The Tele-MANAS team includes clinical psychologists, psychiatric nurses and psychiatric social Workers. The facility refers severe cases to the district mental health programme for therapies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Since the launch of the government-run national tele-mental health programme Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) in November 2022, over 70,000 people in Maharashtra have availed the service at toll-free numbers 14416 (for roaming calls) and 18008914416 (for landlines). The 14416 helpline is run from three locations — Pune, Thane and Ambejogai.

Dr Prasanna Phutane, consultant psychiatrist, Tele-MANAS Pune, said, “We log around 80 to 90 calls daily. The number is likely to increase after the results have been declared. We are monitoring the type of callers, especially those who have mental health issues due to academic pressure. A tailored awareness programme will be conducted to target such callers.”

The Tele-MANAS team includes clinical psychologists, psychiatric nurses and psychiatric social Workers. The facility refers severe cases to the district mental health programme for therapies.