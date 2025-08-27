Authorities suspend live liver transplant licence of Sahyadri Hospitals after couple’s deaths

The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Tuesday suspended the live liver transplant licence of Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospitals, Deccan, after the death of a couple following a liver transplant surgery, said officials. A high-level committee constituted by the department to investigate the alleged medical negligence is expected to submit its report within four weeks. The divisional appropriate authority has temporarily suspended the live liver transplant procedure at the hospital awaiting the panel report. The relatives of the deceased have alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case concerns Bapu Komkar, 49, who underwent a liver transplant at the hospital on August 15, with his wife Kamini Komkar, 46, as the live donor. Bapu’s health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment. The relatives of the deceased have alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe.

The state health department taking suo motu cognisance of the death of the couple issued a notice to the hospital on Sunday seeking details of the case and an explanation. Sahyadri hospital submitted the sought information about the procedure and post-operative care on Monday.

The state advisory committee headed by Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director, health services, met on Tuesday morning and took the decision to suspend the liver transplant licence of Sahyadri hospital and set up an inquiry committee under the Human Organ Transplantation Act, 1994, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region.

“We have received the notice from the health authority and are cooperating with the investigation. We have agreed to temporarily put our living liver transplant programme on hold and other hospital operations, including transplant services and surgical procedures, will continue as normal,” stated a release issued by Sahyadri Hospital.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Department, taking suo motu cognisance of reports related to the case, served a notice to the hospital on Monday seeking explanation within 24 hours.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief, PMC, said, “The hospital has submitted its response and appropriate steps will be taken after reviewing it.”