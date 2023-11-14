Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto driver assaults passenger over fare dispute

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 14, 2023 08:10 AM IST

An autorickshaw driver in Pune, India, has been arrested for assaulting a passenger over a fare dispute. The victim was taken to a medical facility.

PUNE: An autorickshaw ride turned violent in the bustling streets of Bopodi when a 30-year-old auto driver allegedly assaulted a 56-year-old passenger over a fare dispute at around 4 pm on Saturday.

Khadki police have arrested the driver identified as Sajid Mohamad Bagwan.

The victim, identified as a Balasaheb Popat Zodge, had hired the autorickshaw from Bapodi metro station to LIC Colony Aundh Road. Accused demanded 90 fare for a short distance, but the victim asked him to charge 50. A disagreement over the fare escalated and the driver physically assaulted the passenger using a marble stone.

Passersby intervened and the injured passenger was taken to a medical facility.

The Khadki police have registered a case based on the passenger’s complaint.

