Auto driver assaults passenger over fare dispute
An autorickshaw driver in Pune, India, has been arrested for assaulting a passenger over a fare dispute. The victim was taken to a medical facility.
PUNE: An autorickshaw ride turned violent in the bustling streets of Bopodi when a 30-year-old auto driver allegedly assaulted a 56-year-old passenger over a fare dispute at around 4 pm on Saturday.
Khadki police have arrested the driver identified as Sajid Mohamad Bagwan.
The victim, identified as a Balasaheb Popat Zodge, had hired the autorickshaw from Bapodi metro station to LIC Colony Aundh Road. Accused demanded ₹90 fare for a short distance, but the victim asked him to charge ₹50. A disagreement over the fare escalated and the driver physically assaulted the passenger using a marble stone.
Passersby intervened and the injured passenger was taken to a medical facility.
The Khadki police have registered a case based on the passenger’s complaint.