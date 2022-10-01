Auto driver killed after tree falls on vehicle amid rains in Pune

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver died after a tree fell on his vehicle amid heavy rains in Pune on Friday, police said.

Jagjit Singh Sangar was driving his autorickshaw in Ramnagar area of Yerawada around 4.30 pm when a tree fell on the vehicle, an inspector from Yerawada police station said.

The tree was removed and the man was extricated, but he died on the spot, he said.

It took over two hours for the fire brigade personnel to clear off the branches and chop off the fallen tree trunks to make way for traffic.

The fire brigade department said at least 60 incidents of tree felling were reported between 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday. Shivajinagar, BMCC road, Prabhat road, Bhandarkar road, Deccan Gymkhana and other places in the vicinity reported tree-felling incidents.