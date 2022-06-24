Autorickshaw driver arrested for assault on cops in Pune

PUNE: A police sub-inspector injured the middle finger of his right hand and his colleague escaped with a minor injury, after they were assualted by an autorickshaw driver under the influence of alcohol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred while the two policemen were patrolling the area of Baner-Pashan link road on Tuesday around 1:30 am.

The Chatuhshrungi police on Tuesday night arrested the autorickshaw driver Anil Prakash Nihman (32) of Pashan under Sections 353,332,352,323,504,506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 85 of the Maharashtra Ban Liquor Act and Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act.

Sub-inspector Basavaraj Mali is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His colleague, police amaldar Dattatrya Gengje suffered minor injuries.

Gengje in his complaint said he saw Nihman having an argument with Aslam Ansari (22) and Ganesh Thorat (20) while he was patrolling the. The auto driver was trying to damage the car of Ansari. When Ansari and Thorat called for help, he rushed to the spot and tried to resolve the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instead of leaving, Nihman in a drunken state started arguments with the complainant. Gengje called support team to reach the spot. When Mali reached the spot, the auto driver assaulted him as well.

Later, the accused was brought to the police station and placed under arrest on Tuesday morning. On Thursday, the police produced him in court and the latter granted him two days police custody.