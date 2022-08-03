Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Autorickshaw unions to go on half-day strike on August 9

Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:47 PM IST
After the Compressed natural gas (CNG) rates were increased by ₹6 on Wednesday, the auto-rickshaw unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have decided to go on a half-day strike on August 9 and they plan to hold protests outside Pune MP Girish Bapat’s office
ByHT Correspondent

After the Compressed natural gas (CNG) rates were increased by 6 on Wednesday, the auto-rickshaw unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have decided to go on a half-day strike on August 9 and they plan to hold protests outside Pune MP Girish Bapat’s office.

The price of CNG has now increased from 85 to 91 per kg.

The unions are also demanding to revise the auto fare as per new rates.

“The increasing rates of CNG is a matter of concern for thousands of auto drivers in the city. So, we have decided to go on half-day strike on August 9 and protest outside Pune MP Girish Bapat’s office,” said auto-rickshaw panchayat convenor Nitin Pawar.

“The central government should control the increasing prices of CNG. And now the auto fares need to be increased as per the new rates,” he said.

On July 25 the autorickshaw fares were increased by 2, and the new auto fares would be 23 for the first 1.5 km. While within 3 days the decision was taken back by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division due to opposition from the auto rickshaw unions.

This was the third consecutive increase in the last year, earlier the hike was implemented in October and November 2021 respectively.

