Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Auxilo Finserve unveils ‘GlobalEd’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:08 am IST

Under Auxilo GlobalEd, the entire expense of tuition fees, travel, accommodation, laptop, study materials, and living expenses are covered, providing students with an end-to-end overseas education solution

Auxilo Finserve has introduced ‘Auxilo GlobalEd’, its new Education Loan designed for students wanting to pursue higher education overseas. Under Auxilo GlobalEd, the entire expense of tuition fees, travel, accommodation, laptop, study materials, and living expenses are covered, providing students with an end-to-end overseas education solution, firm said. “We understand the challenges that students and parents face while securing admission to international universities. With Auxilo GlobalEd, we aim to ensure a smooth transition so that students can focus entirely on their academic journey, ” said Shweta Guru, CBO, Overseas Education, Auxilo Finserve. HTC

Auxilo Finserve has introduced ‘Auxilo GlobalEd’, its new Education Loan designed for students wanting to pursue higher education overseas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
LuLu Forex & LuLu Finserv Partners with AFA

Pune: LuLu Forex, a pan-India provider of foreign exchange and outward remittance services, and LuLu Finserv, a microlending and financial services company, have announced a regional fintech partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

As part of a larger global agreement, various entities under LuLu Financial Holdings—operating in 10 countries—will represent AFA within their respective regions. In India, LuLu Forex and LuLu Finserv will jointly serve as official regional partners, while sister companies like LuLu Exchange and LuLu Money will manage partnerships in the GCC countries, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. HTC

HP Srivastava Appointed Chairman of DCCIA

Pune: HP Srivastava has been appointed as the new chairman of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (DCCIA), a prominent industry body with a legacy spanning over three decades. Srivastava previously served as Vice-Chairman for more than 20 years.

Alongside his appointment, Dr. Prakash Dhoka has been named Vice-Chairman, V.L. Malu as Honorary Secretary, and Vibhu Prasad as Treasurer.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept the responsibility of Chairman of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture,” said Srivastava. “I look forward to working closely with our esteemed members, the executive committee, and all stakeholders to drive innovation, promote sustainable growth, and address the evolving needs of our industries.”

