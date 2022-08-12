Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: PMC, fire brigade dept organise bike rallies

PUNE The civic offices in the city are all geared up to celebrate 75 years of independence as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and fire brigade department on Friday organised rallies to kick-start the celebrations.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The event started on Friday and will continue till August 15. Indian flags are also being distributed among people to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC has organised various events under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.”

“We organised a bike rally on Friday. A private firm also handed over five lakh flags to the civic body. All these flags will get distributed among people,” he said.

PMC had organised a cycle rally on August 15 and it is expected that more than 1,000 bikers will get participate in the event.

Pune police commissioner’s office has organised a 10-km run in the city on August 14. Police officers and police personnel will participate in the marathon.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has organised various events in the metro and appealed to Punekars to take a ride in the metro on August 15.

Political parties and other state and central government offices are also organising various events under the initiative.