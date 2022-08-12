Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: PMC, fire brigade dept organise bike rallies
PUNE The civic offices in the city are all geared up to celebrate 75 years of independence as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and fire brigade department on Friday organised rallies to kick-start the celebrations.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The event started on Friday and will continue till August 15. Indian flags are also being distributed among people to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC has organised various events under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.”
“We organised a bike rally on Friday. A private firm also handed over five lakh flags to the civic body. All these flags will get distributed among people,” he said.
PMC had organised a cycle rally on August 15 and it is expected that more than 1,000 bikers will get participate in the event.
Pune police commissioner’s office has organised a 10-km run in the city on August 14. Police officers and police personnel will participate in the marathon.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has organised various events in the metro and appealed to Punekars to take a ride in the metro on August 15.
Political parties and other state and central government offices are also organising various events under the initiative.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics