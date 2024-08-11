Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade meet Sharad Pawar, sparks buzz in political circles

Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) president Bachchu Kadu visited Sharad Pawar’s residence on Saturday setting political circles abuzz as the meeting comes within a week after the MLA had given ultimatum to the Mahayuti of which his party is an alliance partner. NCP (Sharad) Chief Sharad Pawar with Prahar Janshakti Party President Bachchu Kadu during a meeting at his residence in Modi Bagh, Pune. (Third Party: X)

On Friday, Kadu had sought the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s report on minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, besides welfare schemes for the disabled and threatened to quit the Mahayuti if his demands are not met by September 5.

Criticising the state and central governments for failing to take care farmers, youth and people with disabilities, the Achalpur legislator during his rally at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday said, “Mahayuti is not my blood relative. If it is unable to take care of commoners, we will not continue with them.”

Kadu arrived at Pune’s Modibaug, residence of Sharad Pawar, on Saturday morning and talked about various issues related to underprivileged classes with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief.

“We discussed issues of farmers, disabled, youth, home guards and other classes about whom nobody speaks about. It is not wrong to join hands with leaders in the interest of common people,” said Kadu.

On the meeting, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “It will be in the interest of Maharashtra if good people join hands. Senior BJP leader Sanjay Kakade too met Pawar even as he termed the meeting “personal”. In politics, no one is a permanent enemy while opposition is important in democracy. Kadu is a firebrand leader who fights for the rights of underprivileged classes and disabled.”

Sule avoided to make any comment about Kadu’s support to the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA).

Meanwhile, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade said, “I had met Sharad Pawar with my friend for the latter’s personal work.”

Shiv Sena leader and former corporator Avinash Salwe joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of the national party’s state unit president Nana Patole.