Bacterial infection linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome shows chlorine resistance

Majority of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases are reported in the Nanded, Nandoshi, Kirkitwadi, Dhayari, and Khadakwasla areas. These villages, which house a population of over two lakh, receive water directly from gram panchayat wells and the Khadakwasla dam, bypassing Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water treatment plants. Samples from three suspected GBS patients admitted to Poona Hospital tested positive for bacterial infection campylobacter jejuni on Tuesday. All three patients hail from the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMC’s water supply head, Nandkishore Jagtap, “Water from these sources is chlorinated before supply, but campylobacter jejuni has shown chlorine resistance.”

The civic body also plans to increase chlorine concentration in water across the city, including its 11 water treatment plants and the affected areas. “We will raise the chlorine concentration from 5 ppm to 7 ppm to address the issue,” said Jagtap.

Primary cause

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, stated that contaminated water or food appears to be the primary cause of the suspected GBS cases. “Most cases are concentrated in Nanded Gaon, Kirkitwadi, and nearby areas along Sinhagad Road. Water samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), and results are expected in a few days. In the meantime, teams have been dispatched to visit affected households, clinics, and hospitals,” he said.

He also highlighted the potential vulnerability of individuals with prior infections to developing GBS. “We are investigating if past Zika virus cases could be linked to the current surge. In addition, chlorination levels are being adjusted, and citizens are urged to boil water before drinking and avoid consuming outside food,” he said.

Preparedness

PMC has assured residents that healthcare facilities are well-equipped to handle the situation. Immunoglobulin, a key treatment for GBS, is available in sufficient stock, with plans to increase supply as a precautionary measure.

“Citizens should not panic. Last year, 14 to 15 similar cases were reported in Akola. We are monitoring the situation closely,” Prithviraj added.

The civic body has reiterated that precautionary measures, such as boiling drinking water and maintaining food hygiene, are crucial to preventing further cases.