Bagul appeals to Pawar to give Parvati seat to Cong

Pune: Congress leader Aba Bagul on Tuesday met Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and requested him to give Parvati constituency to the national party as part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Aba Bagul (in pic) has requested Sharad Pawar to give Parvati constituency to the national party as part of seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections. (HT FILE)

As per the seat-sharing deal, Parvati constituency is with the NCP (SP) with Ashwini Kadam likely to be the party candidate.

The Congress leaders at a meeting held last week had decided to claim the Parvati assembly seat as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Bagul said, “I met Pawar at his residence and requested him to give the Parvati seat to us. Now, senior leaders will take the final call.”