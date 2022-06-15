Ban on black items, heavy police bandobast, strict checking at PM event in Pune

PUNE A team of at least 2,000 police officials ensured strict checking at the pandal, where PM Modi addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Dehu village.

As per the police security protocols, right from luggage bags, water bottles and any kind of eating material were prohibited inside the venue.

Every attendee was scanned through a metal detector, luggage was scanned and every person was throughly scrutinised by police officials that were deployed at eight different entry lanes for the venue.”

“For the event, our security arrangements and bandobast was deployed from the last two days and its planning has been going on from many days. There were 10 deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), 30 assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), 100 senior police inspectors, 300 assistant police inspectors and (APIs) and police sub-inspectors (PSIs) and staff of around 2,000 policemen deployed at the venue,” said deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite with the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionarate

At the event, any person possessing black items or wearing black clothing including clothes, socks, handkerchiefs, or masks were banned from entering the arena. The police did not allow the attendees to take key chains, combs, pens inside the venue. These items were seized by the officials at the entry gate.

“The entire bandobast and event was successful. There was no disturbance or breach in the security arrangements,” added Bhoite.