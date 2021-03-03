Bandu Andekar in police custody in attempted murder case

Bandu Andekar, a local gangster in Pune was remanded to the custody of Pune police on Wednesday along with his aides in a case of attempted murder of a 21-year-old and his friends who had a rivalry with Andekar’s gang members, according to the police.

The other arrested man was identified as Vrushabh Andekar, a relative of the gangster, and the two have been remanded to police custody until March 6 by a local court, according to police inspector (crime) Harshvardhan Gade of Khadak police station.

“The attack on the complainant was ordered by Andekar. We have arrested two so far. We are looking for the others,” said PI Gade.

The incident allegedly happened on the night of February 21 when Andekar’s aides allegedly chased the complainant Onkar Kudale (21), a resident of Dhankawadi area of Pune, and one of his friends over a long-standing rivalry that Kudale had with Andekar’s gang members.

One of Kudale’s friends has spent time in jail for the attempted murder of Andekar’s gang members, according to his complaint. The rivalry has also resulted in a firing incident in Kondhwa.

On the night of February 21, as the complainant and his friend were leaving from his parents’ house in Bamboo Ali in the Ganeshpeth area, Vrushabh Andekar, a relative of Bandu Andekar, arrived there along with Suraj Ashok Vadu, Swaraj Vadekar, Aditya Ukrande and five to six unidentified people. The group attacked the complainant and his friend with sharp weapons in hand and chased them. The two then found a stack of bamboos and hit behind it while their attackers swung their weapons in the air and terrorised the people in the area where the two were hiding.

The complainant and his friend were allegedly scared of registering a complaint but eventually lodged one on Tuesday and a case was registered.

A case under Section 307, 143, 147, 148, 149, 506(2), 109, 507 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Khadak police station.