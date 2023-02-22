Baner residents see red over worsening footpaths

The condition of footpaths in Baner - built two years ago as part of the ‘smart city’ project – is fast deteriorating with two-wheelers riding on them and street vendors encroaching them in addition to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having dug them up at the time the metro work began.

According to local residents, the footpaths are in such bad shape that while senior citizens could go for walks as early as 5.30 am two years ago, they now find it difficult to walk on them even at 7 am. Even the tiles of these footpaths have been misplaced, the residents said.

Vihang Shah, a resident of Baner, said, “The footpaths are already in bad shape and these two-wheeler riders, and street vendors are further worsening their condition. We have registered online complaints with the PMC many times but the complaints were closed without any action.”

“Earlier, footpaths were elevated but their height has now been lowered so as to use the space for parking. We complained to the police as well but they did not do anything,” Shah said.

Ever since the beginning of the metro work, vehicles are being driven from both sides even on one-way roads. The Pune traffic police have installed CCTV cameras but no e-challans are issued. Not only are the footpaths in poor condition, the street lights too are not working along some stretches.

Shah said, “On the stretch from Mahabaleshwar hotel to Ivory Coast, all the streetlights on the left-hand side are not working. They will resume functioning only when the metro work is over as we cannot repair them currently.”

Meanwhile, PMC engineer Sandeep Chabukswar, said, “The repair work of the footpath is underway. We have covered many spots. The work of the remaining spots will be completed in a few days.”

Dhananjay Nevse, PMC anti-encroachment officer, said, “We have served notices to vendors who have encroached on public space.”

Vaishali Bhoir, electrical department officer PMC said, “The cables are damaged due to the ongoing metro work and will be repaired in a few days. We have received complaints from residents.”