Baner-Balewadi still facing water shortage, despite launch of 24x7 water supply scheme

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 20, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Residents plan to approach high court as they believe the scheme is a political promise considering civic elections

The highly anticipated 24x7 water supply scheme was launched for the Baner-Balewadi area by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 15 this year. The scheme’s goal was to provide consistent and equitable water supply to the area’s approximately 1.50 lakh population. However, despite the inception of the project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has surprisingly issued a tender for water supply through tankers in the area, raising concerns among the residents about the effectiveness of the 24x7 water scheme. The civic body released a tender specifically for Ward No 9, where the 24x7 water scheme was inaugurated just last month.

Tankers used to provide water in Baner-Balewadi. (HT PHOTO)

Under the scheme, PMC has constructed three overhead water tanks and installed pipelines and water meters in the area. Meanwhile, PMC has also floated a tender to supply 200 water tankers per month to the Baner-Balewadi area, further highlighting the inadequacy of the water supply scheme.

Concerned about the acute water crisis, residents are planning to approach the high court for assistance. They believe that the recent inauguration of the 24x7 water supply scheme in Baner-Balewadi is merely a political promise made considering the upcoming civic elections, as they have not witnessed any substantial improvement in the water supply even after more than a month since the inauguration.

Residents from various societies, such as Elite Empire and Nandan Spectra, continue to purchase tanker water for their daily needs, costing them significant amounts.

One of the residents, Devashish Kulkarni, said, “There are 28 flats in our wing. We purchase tanker water for drinking as well as regular usage. Despite the inauguration of the 24x7 water scheme, our housing society pays around 20 lakh for tanker water. I don’t know when we will get relief from the tanker?”

Sudharshan Jagdale, officer bearer of Aam Adami Party (AAP) from Baner said, “Baner-Balewadi residents are struggling for drinking water. They have also approached the High Court to resolve the water issue. The recent inauguration of the 24x7 water supplies scheme in Baner and Balewadi area is part of election promises as residents haven’t received regular and adequate water after more than one month of the inauguration of the scheme.”

Nanadkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer of the water supply department overseeing the 24x7 project, mentioned that three overhead water tanks have been constructed in Balewadi village, Green Zone Apartment, and Sun Horizon Apartment areas.

“These tanks are currently supplying regular and equitable water to over one lakh residents. However, around 200 water tankers are still being used to supply water to the Baner-Balewadi area, although the number has decreased to 50 per day,” he said.

Prasanna Joshi, executive engineer of the water supply department, explained that the tanker tender was a routine procedure to supply water to the Baner-Balewadi area.

“The number of tankers is expected to gradually decrease. Currently, water testing is being conducted in the Balewadi area, resulting in residents receiving muddy water from their taps,” Joshi said.

pmc water crisis
