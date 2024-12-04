Bangladeshi woman arrested for illegal entry

Pune: The Pune police on Tuesday arrested a Bangladeshi woman from Pune Railway Station area for illegal entry into the city, said officials. Based on tip-off, the arrest was made at the auto stand near platform number 6. Upon questioning, Pyada failed to produce any immigration documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman, identified as Muslamiya Abdul Aziz Pyada, 27, of Barguna town in Bangladesh, was detained by authorities after she was found with Aadhaar card and other Indian identification made by using forged documents.

Based on tip-off, the arrest was made at the auto stand near platform number 6. Upon questioning, Pyada failed to produce any immigration documents.

According to the police, Pyada illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border at West Bengal and obtained Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and other identification using forged documents. She took a flight from Calcutta to Bengaluru and spent a few days in search of job. After failing to find employment, she took a train to Pune and was detained at the railway station.

Bund Garden Police Station has filed a case against her.