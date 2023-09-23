Bank loan agent booked for duping a man of 13.21 lakh

Pune: In a case of financial fraud, a bank loan agent has been booked for allegedly duping a 33-year-old man of ₹13.21 lakh by using the latter’s documents to secure loans. The incident took place on May 17, 2023 at Mahalunge in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police complaint, Amol needed a loan of ₹ 1.5 lakh, but the accused, Amol Ashok Koli, 28, from Dhayari, used the complainant’s documents to get loans of ₹ 5.85 lakh and ₹ 7.36 lakh from two other banks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amol Ashok Nikhare of Kharabwadi in Khed registered a police complaint on Thursday.

According to the police complaint, Amol needed a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, but the accused, Amol Ashok Koli, 28, from Dhayari, used the complainant’s documents to get loans of ₹5.85 lakh and ₹7.36 lakh from two other banks.

When the complainant received messages from the banks of loans amounting to ₹13.21 lakh, he approached the accused and told him to return the cheque of excess loan amount to the bank. However, the accused deposited the cheque in his friend’s account.

Data Jadhav, sub-inspector, Mahalunge Police Station, said, “We have initiated investigation and will nab the culprit soon.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420, 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}