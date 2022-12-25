Banker waylaid, robbed in Hinjewadi

Four men waylaid and robbed a banker, working at a private firm, near Infosys Circle in Pimpri-Chinchwad on December 23, the police said Saturday.

The complainant, Abhisekh Paras Pungli (40) residing at Hinjewadi, was returning home in his car when the incident took place.

According to the police, the accused in a four-wheeler waylaid the car of Pungli, who was returning home after picking up a food parcel from Hyderabadi Biryani House, at around 11:22 pm.

The four men claimed that the complainant caused a dent to their vehicle and demanded money to avoid filing a police complaint.

To evade further confrontation, Pungli transferred ₹2,000 by using mobile wallet.

Mahendra Gadhave, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station, said, “The complainant claimed that the accused threatened and thrashed him. It is a common modus operandi used by offenders to extort money. In order to avoid violence, many end up give them money. We have identified the accused through mobile wallet and CCTV camera footages and they will be arrested soon.”

Police suspect that the accused might be involved in similar cases that happened in Wakad and Hinjewadi localities in the past months.

The Hinjewadi police have registered a case under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).