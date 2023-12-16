Banned gutka worth 2.5L seized in Kamshet, 3 held

The Pune rural police have arrested three persons for involvement in illegal activities related to sale of banned gutka and pan masala in Kamshet area.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 59, 328, 272, 273. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policemen under directions from assistant superintendent of police ( Lonavla division ) Satyasai Karthik began the crackdown against illegal activities and businesses within the sub-division on Thursday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The total value of the seized items has been pegged at ₹2,53,248.

The team targeted multiple locations at the godown of Bharat Champalal Jain’s shop named Shivam Traders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Kamshet , a grocery shop of Ghisaram Sukhraj Chowdhury at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Kamshet and his residence and later at Bhola Traders owned by Mahaveer Sukhraj Jain at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Kamshet .

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 59, 328, 272, 273.

Besides, the police have invoked the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 at the Kamshet police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have identified the accused shopkeepers arrested as Bharat Champalal Jain, Ghisaram Sukhraj Chowdhury, and Mahaveer Sukhraj Jain .

Police sub-inspector Shubham Chavan of Kamshet police station, the investigation officer in the case, said that legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals .

“We are examining further inquiry to determine the extent of their involvement in the illegal trade of gutka and banned substances,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON