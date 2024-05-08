Baramati, Indapur report higher polling than other areas

Despite a high-pitched battle and both sides trying best to bring out maximum citizens at polling booths, voter turnout in the Tuesday’s Lok Sabha polls for Baramati parliamentary seat was 56.07%, less than 61.7% of 2019 and 58.83% of 2014. Among the six assembly segments, Baramati and Indapur reported higher turnout of 64.50% and 62.50%, according to statistics released by the Election Commission of India. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Although there were 38 candidates in the fray, main contest was between the two members of Pawar family – Supriya Sule from NCP (SP) and Sunetra Pawar from NCP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Among the six assembly segments, Baramati and Indapur reported higher turnout of 64.50% and 62.50%, according to statistics released by the Election Commission of India. Khadakwasla assembly constituency, the largest among all and spread over southern and western parts of Pune city, reported 50%, Purandar 48%, Daund 57.80% and Bhor witnessed 58.52% polling.

According to EC officials, polling in Indapur and Bhor lasted till 8:30 pm with long queues of voters seen at booths.

As per the information shared by election commission, polling was slow in the first few hours of morning before it picked up during evening hours when there was some respite from the heat condition.

At many places in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, mercury was in the range of 38 to 41 degrees Celsius. In Baramati, it was recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius, which according to many, forced people to stay indoors and not come out for vote.

In the first two hours till 9am, Baramati Lok Sabha voting was 5.77% that reached 14.64% at 11 am.

By 1 pm, the turnout reached 27.55%. Later in the evening, again, the voter turnout started increasing which reached 34.96% at 3 pm and by 5 pm it was 45.68%.

Finally, by 6pm, the turnout reached 56.07% with an addition of 10.5% in the last one hour.

Kavita Dwivedi, election officer, Baramati, said, “Administration had made necessary arrangements by considering summer and high temperature. Medical facility and water were provided at voting centres. During mock poll, early in the morning we changed 46 BU (ballot unit), 17 CU (control unit) and 29 VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines. Overall voting had happened peacefully in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.”

Voter enthusiasm was more at Baramati assembly constituency as both Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar hail from Baramati. Indapur where BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil and NCP MLA Dattatray Bharne took the responsibility of Sunetra’s campaign saw equally high enthusiasm. Enthusiasm was low in Khadakwasla assembly constituency where total electorate is higher and almost whole area is falling in the urban area.

Both Sule and Sunetra exercised their right in the morning and later visited various polling booths throughout the day on Tuesday.

At some areas, mainly in Khadakwasla constituency, voters got confused as they did not find the BJP’s lotus symbol.

Though Pawar family was till recently seen united, after rebellion by Ajit Pawar, the division was seen even on the polling day. Ajit came along with his mother Asha Pawar for casting vote at his native village Katewadi.

Ajit said, “My mother is with me. After the death of my father, I am her supporter. As my mother came with me, why my cousins are upset?”

Interestingly, after casting the vote, Supriya went to Ajit Pawar’s home to meet his mother Asha Pawar. Sule said, “I came to meet my aunt Asha Tai as came to know that she is at home. She took care of me in the childhood. This is not Ajit Pawar’s home but it’s my uncle and aunt’s home. When I went home, Ajit Dada and Sunetra Pawar both were not at home.”

Sharad Pawar and rest of the family voted at various locations. This time except Ajit Pawar’s own family, including wife Sunetra and both sons, rest extended their support to Sule. Hence, Ajit ensured that his mother would come along with him for casting the vote.