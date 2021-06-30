Barhate’s wife arrested in MCOCA case

The wife of Ravindra Barhate, Right to information (RTI) activist, on the run from the Pune police in multiple cases, was arrested along with one other person by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sangita Barhate and Pitambar Dhivar, according to a high-ranking officer of crime branch who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman was arrested in the case registered at Hadapsar against Barhate and multiple others including a dismissed Constable and a journalist in which the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked. This gang of 8-10 people are booked for using RTI-gained information to grab land from scores of people. At least 10 cases have been registered against them.

The police are on a lookout for Barhate who has been evading arrest and approaching courts to get anticipatory bail. However, even the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to Barhate.