Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Barhate’s wife arrested in MCOCA case
pune news

Barhate’s wife arrested in MCOCA case

The wife of Ravindra Barhate, Right to information (RTI) activist, on the run from the Pune police in multiple cases, was arrested along with one other person by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

The wife of Ravindra Barhate, Right to information (RTI) activist, on the run from the Pune police in multiple cases, was arrested along with one other person by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sangita Barhate and Pitambar Dhivar, according to a high-ranking officer of crime branch who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman was arrested in the case registered at Hadapsar against Barhate and multiple others including a dismissed Constable and a journalist in which the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked. This gang of 8-10 people are booked for using RTI-gained information to grab land from scores of people. At least 10 cases have been registered against them.

The police are on a lookout for Barhate who has been evading arrest and approaching courts to get anticipatory bail. However, even the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to Barhate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP