Barne to invite Parth Pawar for campaign in Maval

Sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and Mahayuti candidate for Maval constituency of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Shrirang Barne on Monday said that he will personally invite Parth Pawar for his campaign for the upcoming general elections. Barne will contest against Sanjog Waghere of Shiv Sena (UBT), the official candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), at Maval.

The two-time MP had defeated the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth by two lakh votes from Maval during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“As Parth’s mother is contesting elections from Baramati, there is a huge responsibility on him at present,” Barne said at a press meet on Monday.

The BJP-Sena-NCP Mahayuti coalition seat-sharing talks for Maval faced bumps with the NCP pitching for senior corporator Bhausaheb Bhoir and BJP city president Shankar Jagtap showing eagerness to enter the poll fray, before the alliance picked Barne as its official candidate.

“There is no bitterness among Mahayuti alliance parties as all are working hard to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third term. All six MLAs from Maval belong to Mahayuti. Now, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has joined Mahayuti and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has given their unconditional support,” Barne said.

