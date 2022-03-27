Barrier crashes on car near St Mira’s College in Pune, one injured
A barrier fell on a car moving ahead of a flyover near St Mira’s College, injuring one of its occupants, on Saturday afternoon. According to Bund Garden traffic police, a tempo going towards Yerawada hit the barrier after which it came crashing down on the wagon R car going towards Pune Camp around 1.15 pm. Following the accident, traffic came to a standstill as the heavy barrier weighing around 50 kg was removed from the road with the help of bystanders.
Bund Garden police station incharge GP Kachare said vehicular movement resumed after thirty minutes.
“A tempo hit the barrier as its height was more than the barrier level and the driver mistook that vehicle will pass through. A car passing through the area came under the falling barrier and got stuck,” he said.
Sameer Pathan, an eyewitness, said one of the car occupant sustained minor injuries.
