BARTI CET schedule announced 3 days before exam, director assures action

Pune: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) announced on Wednesday the schedule for the State Common Entrance Test (CET), three days before the exam which is conducted for candidates aspiring to enroll in pre-training programs for various competitive examinations.

According to the official notification, the CET will be held between September 14-27. Admit cards will be made available online and candidates will receive notifications via email.

However, the schedule declaration at the last minute has created confusion among students preparing for the test. Reacting to the students’ concerns, BARTI director Subhash Ware said, “Necessary corrective action would be taken promptly to address the confusion caused by the late release of the circular.”

The CET is a joint selection test for multiple training programmes to prepare aspirants for central and state-level competitive examinations like UPSC, MPSC, IBPS, SBI, RBI, RRB, NABARD, LIC, SSC, etc. BARTI clarified that separate admit cards will be issued for each exam.

Commenting on the late announcement, Samadhan Dupargude, a candidate, said, “Every year, the notification is usually released by the end of May, but this year it has come very late. On top of that, the timetable has been announced just three days before the exam, which is extremely disappointing. The CET has been scheduled on September 14, the same day as the UPSC CDS examination, which means many students will be forced to miss one of the tests.”

Many students who had selected Pune as their preferred exam centre have been left disappointed. Puja Kamble highlighted the logistical challenges: “I had chosen Pune as my exam centre but I have been allotted a centre in Nasik, which is hundreds of kilometers away from where I currently live.”