Bavdhan cyclists ready to pedal no-vehicle Sunday to area residents

PUNE Residents of Bavdhan will be back on the streets with their bicycles on first Sunday of every month.

The initiative by residents first started in November 2020 and as many as 350 people would only use bicycles for all local commuting on that particular Sunday.

“Before the second wave of Covid in March, we had 350 people on the road in February. We started again on September 5 and 50 people showed up on bicycles. The number will increase in the coming months as many people are keen on riding bicycles,” said Dushyant Bhatia, director of the Bavdhan Citizens’ Forum.

Bavdhan, which is situated near a hilly area, has a favourable location for cycling, however, no dedicated cycle lanes yet.

“We are in talks with the civic body and we hope the situation on the roads will improve soon,” said Bhatia.

On Sunday, October 3, the Bavdhan Citizens’ Forum has decided to cycle till Shaniwarwada – to raise awareness about cycling.

“So far, Bavdhan citizens are actively participating in cycling rides. One needs to understand that to control the pollution there is a big need to switch to cycles. Many people in Kothrud and Karve nagar also prefer cycling to work,” said Sarang Ketkar, who runs a cycle servicing centre.