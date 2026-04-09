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Bavdhan residents protest outside PMC ward office over encroachments, RMC plants

Abhijeet Deshmukh, a shopkeeper near the ward office, said hawkers have taken over footpaths and roads, leaving little space for pedestrians

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Saksham Singh
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Residents of Bavdhan staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office on Tuesday, alleging civic inaction against illegal encroachments on footpaths and roads, as well as violations by ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants.

Suhas Mahadev Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said the PMC has taken action. (HT)

Abhijeet Deshmukh, a shopkeeper near the ward office, said hawkers have taken over footpaths and roads, leaving little space for pedestrians. “They come in informally at first, but once they settle in, they turn aggressive. When questioned, they say, ‘Where should we go now?’” he said.

Suhas Mahadev Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said the PMC has taken action. “We have acted against illegal encroachments near Gujarat Colony by imposing fines and removing stalls. Of the six RMC plants, three have been shut and one is being relocated,” he said.

He added that vehicles parked on footpaths and roadsides remain a key issue. “We can impose fines, but we need support from Pune Traffic Police. We have requested coordination to address this effectively.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Bavdhan residents protest outside PMC ward office over encroachments, RMC plants
Home / Cities / Pune / Bavdhan residents protest outside PMC ward office over encroachments, RMC plants
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