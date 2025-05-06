Bawankule slams Pune land records dept, hints SIT probe into illegal ownership changes

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday expressed strong displeasure over irregularities in the land records department in the Pune district, particularly in Haveli taluka. He alleged that in the past four years, some officials had unlawfully changed the ownership of several plots, creating chaos and causing hardship to homebuyers. Bawankule also pointed out that many officers who recently received promotions had spent their entire careers — 25 to 30 years — posted in urban centres like Pune and Mumbai. “They had no idea where places like Gadchiroli or Nandurbar are. We have now posted them to other regions,” he said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Officers and junior staff who have committed wrongdoing will not be spared. This is not just a bribery case — the impact is far greater. Many innocent citizens have unknowingly purchased homes on plots with tampered ownership. We are treating this as a criminal offence, and those responsible will be sent to jail,” said Bawankule.

He also hinted at the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe cases where land ownership was changed in exchange for bribes.

“There is a nexus between officials and middlemen. The names of genuine owners were replaced, construction took place on such plots, and eventually, innocent buyers ended up suffering. The government is concerned about these buyers who are paying the price for our staff’s misconduct,” he said.

The minister said a special camp will be organised in Pune to address such cases. “Citizens who have any information should approach the SIT. If needed, I will personally review complaints,” he added.

