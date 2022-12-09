BBA student murdered at Taljai hills, school student attacked at Kothrud

Three instances of attempt to murder and one instance of murder have been reported in the city since Wednesday.

A BBA student, 19, who had gone for a stroll at Taljai hills along with his female friend, was murdered on Thursday. According to the Sahakarnagar police, the incident took place at around 5 pm. The victim, identified as Sahil Changdeo Kasbe, and his friend, were chatting at an isolated spot when three youths arrived there. One of them questioned Kasbe as to why he was roaming around with a female friend while the second beat him up and the third stabbed him in the stomach. The accused fled from the spot and a profusely bleeding Kasbe was rushed to hospital by his friends. The police have booked three persons including a history sheeter who is a juvenile delinquent in connection with the murder. PI (crime) Prakash Pasalkar has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case. An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302, 323, 504 and 34 against the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sushma Chavan said, “Kasbe was a first-year BBA student of Shahu college and worked at market yard on night shift in the packaging section. The entire family is from Barshi. His elder brother is working with the fire brigade department while his sister is employed with the private sector and father works as a security guard. One of the three accused is a juvenile and had picked up a baseless argument with the deceased over which the killing took place.”

Additionally, three instances of attempt to murder were also reported. In the first of these three cases, a school student, 16, was attacked with sharp weapons by three criminals Wednesday night at Kothrud. The student was returning home after class when his bike stopped as it had run out of petrol. He called his friend and was waiting for him when the accused attacked him with iron rods. Upon reaching the spot, the victim’s friend intervened in the matter but was assaulted with iron rods too. When some citizens tried to stop the accused, the latter threatened to beat them with the rods to keep them at bay. The police have invoked IPC sections 307, 324, 504, 506 and 34 against the accused apart from relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Investigating officer, PSI Tanaji Mandhre, said they are on the lookout for the accused even as one Vijay alias Sonu Baban Mhaske, 22, from Borke chawl, Kothrud, has been arrested in connection with the case.

In the second of the three ‘attempt to murder’ cases, the Wanwadi police booked an unidentified person for attacking a resident, 55, of Defence colony, Lullanagar, with a screwdriver. The accused was angry with the victim for having complained about his behaviour to the police and sought revenge for the same. He broke the latch of the door of the victim’s house and assaulted her. When the victim’s sister tried to intervene in the ensuing melee, she too was abused and assaulted, the police said. The police have invoked IPC sections 307, 354(A), 452, 427 and 504 against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

In the last of the three cases, a woman, 37, lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly attempting to murder her at their residence in Sahakarnagar. According to the FIR, the accused doubted her character and attacked her with a chopper on the neck with the intention of murder. The husband, identified as Anil Mahadeo Chandane, 40, a resident of Taljai vasahat, has been arrested. It may be recalled that four persons including a minor were assaulted by three persons at Bramha Majestic society on NIBM road Sunday evening. Out of them, two victims have got more than 15 stitches on their heads and are currently in the ICU. An attempt to murder case has been lodged against them at Kondhwa police station. No arrests have been made so far.

