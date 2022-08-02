Below normal rains in Maharashtra in August, say IMD

Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, meteorology, said, “Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report below normal rainfall in August as per the model forecast. A few isolated parts are likely to receive normal rainfall in August.”

He said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra.

“The rainfall scenario is likely to be different for August-September months. Rainfall in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and west Vidarbha for both the months is likely to be above normal. For some parts of Konkan and Goa and east Vidarbha, the tidal rainfall may be below normal,” said Mohapatra.

Speaking about the maximum and minimum temperature in August, Mohapatra said that day temperature in Maharashtra is likely to be warmer than normal in Vidarbha and Northern part of Central Maharashtra.

“Day temperature will be normal for Marathwada and central parts of central Maharashtra. Southern parts of central Maharashtra may report below normal day temperature. Minimum temperature will be below normal for most parts of Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.

IMD officials said that currently La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

The La Nina pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“The latest model forecast indicates that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also indicating enhanced probability for La Nina conditions during the upcoming season,” said IMD officials.