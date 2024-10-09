Bhangire eyes Hadapsar, says Sena will stake claim on three seats

Amid reports of Shiv Sena not keen to insist for assembly seats from Pune ahead of polls, Shiv Sena city unit president Nana Bhangire said that his party has already asked for three seats — Hadapsar, Khadakwasla and Wadgaonsheri. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday said that the Hadapsar assembly constituency will be allotted to their faction. Official confirmation from senior MVA leaders is awaited. (HT PHOTO)

Bhangire, who is keen to contest from Hadapsar, said, “The news about Sena leaving its claim on Pune seats is not true. We have already asked our leadership for three seats.”

Bhangire has already started preparing to contest the polls. From Mahayuti, the Hadapsar seat is currently being held by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its MLA Chetan Tupe is also keen to contest polls from here.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) city unit chief Prashant Jagtap has shown interest to contest from Hadapsar even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) has staked its claim on the seat as part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance talks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday said that the Hadapsar assembly constituency will be allotted to their faction. Official confirmation from senior MVA leaders is awaited.

“Former MLA Mahadev Babar is likely to be the Hadapsar candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from Shiv Sena (UBT), Andhare said.