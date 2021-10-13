Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Bharosa Cell of Pune Police successfully implements ‘Didi-kaka’ concept
pune news

Bharosa Cell of Pune Police successfully implements ‘Didi-kaka’ concept

At Bharosa Cell of Pune Police through the police have successfully implemented ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ concept under the guidance of the Pune police commissioner
Assistant police inspector Archana Katke who works at Bharosa Cell of Pune Police narrated her experience and said, “Through community policing, we have successfully implemented ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ concept under the guidance of the Pune police commissioner.” (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

During the nine days of Navratri festival, Radio One, the radio partner of Hindustan Times, is bringing out stories of Pune Police officials who exemplify strength and courage in the form of ‘Extra Ordi-narris of Pune’

The officers of Pune police who helped female victims of various crimes have been narrating their experience and aim to bring awareness and a sense of agency among women in Pune.

Assistant police inspector Archana Katke who works at Bharosa Cell of Pune Police narrated her experience and said, “Through community policing, we have successfully implemented ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ concept under the guidance of the Pune police commissioner.”

“In every school, we appoint ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ who act as nodal officers for concerned and resolve issues related to ragging, molestation and other crimes against children. Some days ago, a schoolgirl had some issues and she could neither speak to the principal nor the teacher. However, she narrated her story to “police didi” and the police took up the matter with school authorities and the issue was resolved. The children must call the dedicated helpline 1091 whenever in distress where their issues can get resolved,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Over the nine days of Navrati festival, RJ Meenal of Radio One is bringing out more such stories of goodwill and courage for Punekars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Trees cut at SPPU chowk: activists, residents flay move

40 garbage ATMs to be installed in Pune city in 3 years

SPPU to start internship programme for commerce students

Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP