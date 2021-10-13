Bharosa Cell of Pune Police successfully implements ‘Didi-kaka’ concept

During the nine days of Navratri festival, Radio One, the radio partner of Hindustan Times, is bringing out stories of Pune Police officials who exemplify strength and courage in the form of ‘Extra Ordi-narris of Pune’

The officers of Pune police who helped female victims of various crimes have been narrating their experience and aim to bring awareness and a sense of agency among women in Pune.

Assistant police inspector Archana Katke who works at Bharosa Cell of Pune Police narrated her experience and said, “Through community policing, we have successfully implemented ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ concept under the guidance of the Pune police commissioner.”

“In every school, we appoint ‘police didi’ and ‘police kaka’ who act as nodal officers for concerned and resolve issues related to ragging, molestation and other crimes against children. Some days ago, a schoolgirl had some issues and she could neither speak to the principal nor the teacher. However, she narrated her story to “police didi” and the police took up the matter with school authorities and the issue was resolved. The children must call the dedicated helpline 1091 whenever in distress where their issues can get resolved,” she said.

Over the nine days of Navrati festival, RJ Meenal of Radio One is bringing out more such stories of goodwill and courage for Punekars.