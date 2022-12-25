Bhekrai Nagar residents complain of filthy canal, irregular water supply

Residents of Bhekrai Nagar in Phursungi are confronted with a dual challenge: Irregular water supply from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and filthy canal water used for daily activities.

The irrigation department has stopped supplying water from the Khadakwasla dam into the canal, lowering water levels in the area. To make matters worse, several pigs were discovered dead in the canal on Wednesday, fueling citizen discontent with PMC.

On December 19, citizens protested the irregular water supply in front of the police post at Bhekrainagar Chowk. Many of the protestors chanted anti-administration slogans, especially after senior citizens and children became ill after drinking the water. Local agitators have threatened to stage an even more aggressive protest if nothing is done to address the situation.

“The problem has been happening since the inclusion of Phursungi and Uruvali Devachi village under PMC in 2017,” said Yogesh Tukawade, a resident of Bhekrai Nagar.

“We only get water every two weeks, and it only lasts an hour. For our water supply, tankers are required. For bathing, we have private tankers and government takers.”

Since 2008, tankers have been delivering water to the residents of Phursungi and Uruvali Devachi. Individuals from these villages have long complained that the municipality does not provide adequate funds for village development.

Garbage and sewage are dumped into the canal’s open waters from Hadapsar and Satavwadi, heavily contaminating it as it flows towards Bhekrai Nagar.

“If water was let into the canal, we would not have been disgruntled by this issue. We are now, however, compelled to use the same contaminated water for all of our activities,” said Sanjay Harapale, a social activist and Bhekrai Nagar resident.

Residents have been fighting for good water purification systems for nearly 12 years. However, PMC officials have done nothing to address this problem.

They also approached Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran(MJP) for the establishment of a water purification system. The tender for this, passed 12 years ago, with a contract for 3 and a half years to complete the task, is yet to be proceeded with.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, Superintending Engineer (Water Supply Department), PMC said: “Bhekrai Nagar is newly merged under the PMC, and the water network is not complete too. This will take approximately six to seven months to complete. We’re working to improve the connection, but it will take some time for the water supply to return to normal.”