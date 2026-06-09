Bhide Bridge to remain shut till Sep. 5 for Metro footbridge work

Bhide bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on June 9 to September 5 to facilitate construction of a pedestrian bridge connecting the Deccan Gymkhana metro station with the city’s central Peth areas, Pune Metro officials said on Monday. A similar structure is now being built across the Mutha river above Bhide bridge. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

A pedestrian bridge linking the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan metro station on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor to the Peth areas has already been completed and opened for public use. A similar structure is now being built across the Mutha river above Bhide bridge to provide direct access to the Deccan Gymkhana metro station.

Based on a no-objection certificate issued by the traffic police, Bhide bridge will remain closed during the construction period to ensure public safety. However, the road through the riverbed will continue to remain open for traffic.

Pune Metro has advised commuters to use alternative routes, including Lakdi bridge, Bal Gandharva bridge and Z bridge, during the closure period.

“The pedestrian bridge connecting Deccan Gymkhana metro station will be completed at the earliest. Citizens are requested to cooperate and use alternate routes until the work is completed,” Metro officials said.

The Metro administration has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused due to the temporary traffic restrictions.

According to Metro officials, the to-be-constructed pedestrian bridge will improve connectivity for residents of Narayan Peth and Shaniwar Peth, shoppers visiting Lakshmi Road, and students travelling to educational institutions in the area. The facility is also expected to provide pedestrians safer and more convenient access to the metro station.