Bhigwan kidnapping case: Woman changes statement, asks to stay with family

The woman at the centre of the widely reported Bhigwan kidnapping case in Pune district on Wednesday changed her statement in court and expressed a wish to stay with her mother and maternal uncle. The 21-year-old woman was produced before the Indapur Court via video conferencing after spending about five days in a rehabilitation centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 21-year-old woman was produced before the Indapur Court via video conferencing after spending about five days in a rehabilitation centre. According to officials, during Wednesday’s hearing, she told the court that she now wants to live with her mother and uncle, a shift from her earlier position in which she had refused to go with her family.

The woman had earlier submitted an affidavit claiming she had willingly left with a man she said she was in a relationship with.

After hearing her updated statement, the court noted her wishes and ordered that she be handed over to her mother and uncle. Further legal procedures are underway as the case continues to unfold.

Last Friday, the woman and the accused man appeared at the Baramati City Police Station at around 1.30am. In her affidavit submitted to the police, the woman admitted to being in a relationship with the man and leaving home on February 17 after disagreeing with the marriage plan arranged by her family. She had told the police of calling her friend from her brother’s mobile phone, asking him to come near the government guest house, and later leaving together.

According to the police, the woman after leaving home saw on social media that her mother had filed a complaint accusing the man of kidnapping her, threatening her family with wooden sticks, throwing chilli powder into the eyes of her mother and brother, and stealing a nose ring and a silver ring bought during shopping. The woman said the allegations, including throwing of chilli powder, are false and the complaint was filed by her family under someone’s influence or pressure.

Advocate Anand Deshpande, who appeared in the court on the behalf of the complainant, said on Wednesday, “As the custody ends today, the victim was produced in the Indapur court via video conferencing. During this time, the court asked her about her custody. Responding to that, she expressed a desire to go with her maternal uncle and mother. At this point, it is important for us to get her custody and further steps will be taken accordingly.”