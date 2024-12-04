Bhima Koregaon Commission gets its 16th extension

The state home department has granted 16th extension to the commission of inquiry formed to probe the violence reported in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. According to the official order, the commission has been granted an extension till February 28, 2025. The last extension was till November 30, 2024. According to the official order, the commission has been granted an extension till February 28, 2025. The last extension was till November 30, 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The order signed by additional secretary Bhikan Thakur stated that the panel had requested the government for four-month extension as more witnesses were to be examined.

“Accordingly, the commission has been granted extension till February 28, 2025, and the final report must be submitted before the government by the said date. The terms of reference and objectives will remain the same as per the gazette notification issued date February 9, 2018,” Thakur stated.

VV Palnitkar, the commission’s secretary, said, “The commission has been directed to submit final report by February 28, 2025.”.

The commission has recorded statement of at least 53 witnesses, including political heavyweights like Sharad Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar, villagers from Bhima Koregaon and Vadhu Budruk.

Violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon and other parts of Pune on January 1, 2018, which left one person dead, and several others injured. In the case, the state government had constituted a commission of inquiry of retired Justice JN Patel and former chief secretary Sumit Mullick on February 9, 2018.

The victory pillar, popularly known as Jai Stambh, was erected by the Britishers in 1821 to commemorate the historic battle which marked the defeat of Peshwa Bajirao II by the British army, composed mostly of Dalit Mahars. According to the Dalit narrative, the 500 Dalit Mahar soldiers defeated the 25,000 strong army of the Peshwas during the battle. The Dalits regard the battle as their war of freedom from the oppressive rules of casteist Peshwas.