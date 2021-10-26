BH-series: Same number plate valid in all states... now available in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced the launch of the BH (Bharat)-series number plates for vehicles that move from one state to another. This, according to government, will enable hassle free inter-state re-locations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satej Patil, minister of state for Transport, Home and Information Technology, said that BH-series registration has started in Maharashtra from Monday and people can now take their cars and relocate from one state to another.

“BH-series registration has been started in Maharashtra. Now you can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali and enjoy a long drive from one state to another without any hassle. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab,” Patil tweeted on Monday.

In order to free vehicle owners from the hassle of procuring an NOC from the current state and then re-registering the vehicle in the next state while relocating, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier notified the Bharat series or “BH” series of registration which people can opt for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until now, according to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subject to assignment of new registration. The registration process which was tedious in nature, has now been done away with after the launch of BH-series.

This means when a person is to relocate to another state taking his vehicle along, he or she had to first get a no-objection certificate from the state where the vehicle is currently registered. The government calls it the “parent” state of the vehicle.

The parent state’s NOC is a must for assignment of a new registration in another state. Subsequently a new registration is a must because under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle can reside in another state with the same registration for 12 months during which it has to be re-registered in the new state. The vehicle owner can also apply for refund of the road tax in the parent state on a pro rata basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our department could launch this scheme because of the great support and encouragement from the CM. Our minister Anil Parab too played a key role in it,” Patil said.

Earlier on Thursday Patil has said that the module was ready and the trials are underway. “Maharashtra Government has initiated implementation of BH series in the state and its on our top priority. The module is almost ready & trials are going on so it will run smoothly once it’s launched, in a few days the government will start the BH registration. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab,” he had tweeted on October 18.

On the question about to the GST on registration, Patil has said, “As per the law, the GST is paid on homologation price which is given on the Vahan Portal, and Motor Vehicle tax is calculated at the end. We will ensure that this is strictly followed in Maharashtra.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}